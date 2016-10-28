Gregor Townsend defends Glasgow’s discipline after red card

Glasgow Warriors coach Gregor Townsend claimed “discipline is not an issue” despite debutant Langilangi Haupeakui being sent off for two yellow cards in the 31-14 win over Treviso at Scotsoun last night which put his side top of the Pro12.

Townsend said Glasgow have the lowest penalty count of any team in the Pro12 and felt Haupeakui’s first yellow was unjust.

“Langi’s first was a clear tackle. He goes low and puts his arms around, so why that wasn’t checked by the TMO for such an important decision ... The final one, I understand what the referee is thinking. It was a big impact and he wasn’t able to get his arms around but obviously it is a disappointing debut for Langi, who was trying to get involved in attack and defence.”