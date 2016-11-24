Glasgow Warriors urge fans to take train to matches

Glasgow Warriors have showcased how easy it is to get to matches at Scotstoun via public transport as part of a new campaign.

Ahead of their home game against Ospreys in the Guinness Pro12 on Friday, the club have launched the ‘Always a Warrior’ supporter education campaign, with the initial focus on the use of public transport to and from matches at Scotstoun.

The first installment features a video with Warriors players Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Henry Pyrgos working on a train which is carrying supporters to Scotstounhill Station.

Digital, social media and in-stadium content on matchdays, including a series of short videos, will play a key role in the campaign which looks to engage with supporters.

“This new campaign is an exciting initiative which will cover a number of different themes, starting with the use of public transport on matchdays,” explains Nathan Bombrys, Glasgow Warriors managing director.

“We will be promoting the use of public transport to and from our home games and educating supporters around where they can and can’t park around the stadium “We want to be good neighbours and this campaign is designed to help us communicate key messages to our supporters. “The campaign embraces our supporters as an extension of the club and they have a key role to play as we continue to grow.”

Warriors currently sit fourth in the Pro12 and will be looking to bounce back from their last league outing, a 27-3 defeat to Scarlets.