Glasgow Warriors sign lock Brian Alainu’uese from Chiefs

GLASGOW Warriors have signed giant New Zealand-born lock Brian Alainu’uese from incoming new head coach Dave Rennie’s Waikato Chiefs.

The 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow at the weekend and began training at Scotstoun today. The 6ft 8in, 22-stone second-row forward is one of 15 siblings and has played for Samoa Under-20s courtesy of his Pacific Island heritage.

Born in Invercargill, Alainu’uese is a product of the famous Wesley College in Auckland, where the late great Jonah Lomu attended, and made two appearances for the Chiefs in Super Rugby and this season he has started seven times in the provincial Mitre Cup for Waikato. Chiefs coach Rennie will take over as Glasgow Warriors coach in June when Gregor Townsend moves on to the Scotland job.

Alainu’uese has signed until the end of the season and told glasgowwarriors.org: “I’m really excited about joining Glasgow.

“I’ve spoken to Dave Rennie about the move and he told me great things about the club and it made me want to join.

“Everyone in New Zealand knows that Glasgow Warriors is a great club and there are good people here.

“I watched Corey Flynn playing when I was growing up and Jarrod Firth spent some time at the Chiefs, so it’ll be good to get to know those boys, as well as the rest of the squad.

“From what I’ve seen Glasgow like to throw the ball around and play a fast game and that’s the way I like to play too.

“I’ll give it my best over here and if an opportunity comes I’ll take it. I just want to give my all for Glasgow.”

Warriors coach Townsend added: “Brian has a real physical presence and has played well for Waikato in the Mitre Cup this season.

“He has the ability to play an offloading game and will help our set-piece play.

“With Greg Peterson, Scott Cummings and Tjiuee Uanivi currently injured, we’re delighted to secure the services of such a quality second-row, and we’re looking forward to integrating him into our squad.”