Glasgow Warriors sign Italy forward Samuela Vunisa

Glasgow have signed Italy forward Samuela Vunisa from European champions Saracens.

The Fijian-born back-rower has signed a two-year contract subject to a visa and a medical.

The 28-year-old ball-carrier spent two years at Allianz Park after arriving from Zebre, where he scored eight tries in 43 games, and has made 11 appearances for Italy. Vunisa scored six tries in 13 appearances for Saracens.

Vunisa said: “It’s really exciting, I enjoyed my time in the PRO12 before and I can’t wait to get started with the Warriors.

“Glasgow has made a name for themselves. Winning the PRO12 and reaching the quarter-finals in Europe shows that on and off the field it’s a great club and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Dave Rennie is a world-class coach, he is respected in New Zealand and across the world. I’m looking forward to working with him as I know he’ll get the best out of me.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow have confirmed that former New Zealand World Cup winner Corey Flynn has left the club a year early. The 31-year-old hooker joined last summer on a two-year deal.

