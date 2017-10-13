Glasgow Warriors name team for Euro opener at Exeter Chiefs

The return of Peter Horne at centre and Lee Jones on the wing are the only two changes coach Dave Rennie has made to his side for tomorrow’s European Champions Cup opener at Exeter Chiefs from last week’s win over the Cheetahs in South Africa.

Horne came off the bench in Bloemfontein and will be partnered by Nick Grigg at Sandy Park, while Jones had been rested.

In an unchanged forward pack, Jamie Bhatti makes his European debut at loose-head, as does Callum Gibbins at openside as Glasgow face the English champions at their home fortress for to get a testing Pool 3, which also includes Montpellier and Leinster, under way.

Rennie said: “It’s a fantastic competition and one we’re looking forward to getting stuck in to. We want to test ourselves against the best teams and Exeter are exactly that.

“We played well in patches in South Africa and dealing with the conditions the way we did will benefit our fitness in the long run. We’ve had a good week of training back at Scotstoun and are raring to go.

“Naming a settled squad will help with consistency. Combinations are beginning to click and we’re prepared for a physical match-up in a hostile environment.”

Meanwhile, winger Rory Hughes has successfully undergone shoulder surgery and is expected to be unavailable for selection for between four and six months.

Glasgow Warriors team to play Exeter Chiefs in the European Rugby Champions Cup on BT Sport (kick-off 7.45pm)

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Nick Grigg

12. Peter Horne

11. Lee Jones

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Tim Swinson

5. Jonny Gray

6. Ryan Wilson (captain)

7. Callum Gibbins

8. Adam Ashe

SUBS

16. George Turner

17. Alex Allan

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Scott Cummings

20. Rob Harley

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Sam Johnson

23. Niko Matawalu

Unavailable players: Brian Alainu’uese (knee), Alex Dunbar (knee), Chris Fusaro (head), Stuart Hogg (shoulder), Rory Hughes (shoulder), Oli Kebble (foot), Paddy Kelly (ankle), Ratu Tagive (achilles), Richie Vernon (achillies) and Samuela Vunisa (knee).