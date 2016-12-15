Glasgow Warriors name team for Euro clash with Racing 92

Glasgow Warriors have drafted in Josh Strauss for tomorrow night’s sold-out European Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at Scotstoun.

The No 8 replaces the injured Simone Favaro and will make his 100th appearance for Warriors.

Glasgow defeated the French side 23-14 in Paris last Saturday in what was of the finest results in their history.

Another win tomorrow would strengthen the Scots’ position in a tough Pool 1 which also includes Munster and Leicester.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: “Both teams will know each other better and the players will have more of an understanding of each other of what is required to win.

“Racing 92 are a quality side and played some excellent rugby against us last weekend. We’ve got to ensure that we deliver an even better performance against them tomorrow.

“It will be a special night for Josh (Strauss) and his family with him making his 100th appearance for the club.

“We can’t wait to get out in front of a sold-out crowd who can bring their energy into our performance and we’re hoping for a really noisy atmosphere tomorrow night.”

All 7,351 tickets have been sold for the match, which will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

Stuart Hogg continues at full-back for Glasgow and Tommy Seymour and Lee Jones complete the back-three.

Alex Dunbar, who scored one of the tries last weekend, links up with Sam Johnson in midfield.

Last week’s man of the match Finn Russell is at fly-half and Ali Price, who scored Glasgow’s second try in Paris, starts at scrum-half.

In the pack Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson pack down in the front-row, with Tim Swinson and captain Jonny Gray in the engine room.

The backrow trio of Rob Harley, Strauss and Ryan Wilson complete the starting line-up, with Favaro missing out with a shoulder injury.

Chris Fusaro comes onto the bench and Henry Pyrgos, who signed a new two-year deal with the club this week, is once again named amongst the replacements.

Glasgow Warriors team to play Racing 92

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Alex Dunbar

12. Sam Johnson

11. Lee Jones

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Gordon Reid

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Tim Swinson

5. Jonny Gray (captain)

6. Rob Harley

7. Ryan Wilson

8. Josh Strauss

Replacements:

16. Corey Flynn

17. Alex Allan

18. Sila Puafisi

19. Brian Alainu’uese

=20. Chris Fusaro

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Mark Bennett

23. Sean Lamont