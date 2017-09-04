Glasgow Warriors’ Dave Rennie makes winning start in Pro14

New Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie will hope for a second Conference A victory against Ospreys this Saturday after his troops left Galway with a battling victory to start the Pro14 season.

Warriors were far from their slick best in attack as both teams racked up high handling error stats in the sheeting rain and howling wind, but instead it was a couple of key strike moves that edged this one in Glasgow’s direction.

After 48 minutes, Peter Horne cut a swathe through the Connacht defence off the back of a scrum, which allowed Ali Price to score, while Price was responsible for the game clincher eight minutes from time when he picked out Leonardo Sarto with a crossfield kick, which saw Lee Jones apply the finish.

This season, just three teams will reach the play-offs from each group, but this head start could well prove vital against the champions of two seasons ago.

“Important to win and get points, especially against teams in your own conference,” Rennie said. “The Cheetahs got knocked over this weekend and Cardiff got knocked over, so it has been a good weekend from that point of view.

“We had a lot of guys on debut tonight, too, so it was pretty special. We had Alex Dunbar playing his 100th and that always adds to the motivation.

“We knew it would be tough, it was tough conditions for both sides. We did pretty well into the wind and held them out for long periods and got a little bit of ball in our hands. We can be a hell of a lot better, and I know Connacht can be a hell of a lot better, too, but it’s important to win those games, especially against teams in your pool.”

This weekend is another early Conference A tussle, but it could be the Ospreys side that arrive at Scotstoun will be a stiffer test than Connacht produced here. The Welsh side were far from convincing in their victory over Zebre but, like Warriors, they are sure to be buoyed by the return of some front-line players.

There will be no Stuart Hogg, Fraser Brown, Tommy Seymour or Jonny Gray next week, but Rennie expects Finn Russell back to steer his side – even though Horne had an impressive day in the No 10 shirt in Galway.

There will be questions about the availability of Sam Johnston, who left the field after eight minutes and failed a head injury assessment, while his replacement, Adam Hastings, was stretchered off with a leg injury after an eye catching display.

“He got a massive gash on his leg so it was quite serious. He is off to hospital and we will know a bit more about that. It will require some serious stitching by the look of it,” Rennie said of Hastings.

“He came on very early. Sam Johnson, who has probably been our best player in the trials we have had so far, got knocked out early. In the end, it was important for us because a lot of guys that we use tonight are going to be available during the autumn break and the Six Nations, so it was great to get a bit of confidence, and show those boys that we had confidence to play tonight.”

He may only be three weeks on Scottish soil but, a year down the line since he was signed up, Rennie has been doing his homework. He knows his squad inside out and has already hit the ground running.

“There has been a hell of a lot of good work done before I arrived. We have had endless calls and Skype calls. The coaches flew down to South Africa and caught up with us when we were over there with Super Rugby.

“We have done a lot of work but really it’s the coaches and trainers that have been here making it happen and putting it on the park. I am really thankful to those guys they have done a great job. We have a good culture of work ethic.”