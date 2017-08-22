Glasgow Warriors’ Champions Cup fixtures announced

Have your say

Glasgow Warriors will begin their European Rugby Champions Cup campaign with a trip to English champions Exeter Chiefs.

The game, at Sandy Park on Saturday 14 October and broadcast by BT Sport, will be the first European contest for new boss Dave Rennie.

From there, Glasgow will return to Scotstoun a week later to host fellow Guinness Pro14 side Leinster in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The broadcaster will show both of Glasgow’s fixtures with Vern Cotter’s Montpellier on Friday 8 December and Saturday 16 December.

Warriors will then face Leinster away before hosting Exeter in their final group game. Dates of those final two games are still to be confirmed.