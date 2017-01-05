Glasgow Warriors’ Brian Alainu’uese gets three-week ban

GLASGOW Warriors will be without lock Brian Alainu’uese for the next three matches after he was suspended by a Guinness Pro12 disciplinary hearing in Dublin last night.

Alainu’uese had been cited following the weekend’s 35-28 win in Treviso under the law which states a player “must not charge into a ruck or maul without the use of arms, or without grasping a player”. The panel upheld the citing.

The lock, who joined Glasgow from incoming coach Dave Rennie’s Waikato Chiefs in October, was red carded for a similar offence against Ospreys in November and was given a one-week ban on that occasion.

The panel’s statement said: “While considering that the severity on this occasion that the offence merited a low-end entry point (two weeks), the panel took into account the player’s previous record for similar offences over the last two months and determined that the appropriate sanction was a suspension of three weeks, the player will be free to be play after 22 January.

“The player was reminded of his right to appeal.”

If the ban is accepted, Alainu’uese will miss this Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 match against Cardiff and the European games against Munster and Leicester.