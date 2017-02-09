Glasgow sign stand-off Brandon Thomson from Stormers

Glasgow Warriors have signed stand-off Brandon Thomson from the Stormers in South Africa on a short-term deal.

The 21-year-old will provide cover at No.10 for the next two months, with Finn Russell away with Scotland and Peter Horne currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Thomson has played six times in Super Rugby for the Stormers and has scored 26 points.

He has also represented South Africa U20s at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship and has played for Western Province in the Provincial Cup and Currie Cup.

He is Scottish qualified through his father.

Thomson told glasgowwarriors.org: “I’m structured, physical and I like to run the ball out wide and keep the game loose.

“My father is from Scotland, so it’s nice to be able to come over here to play.”

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: “It’s a bonus for us to be able to bring in someone of Brandon’s quality and potential during a period when we have a number of players away on Test duty.”

Thomson follows in the footsteps of Scotland centre Huw Jones, who has agreed to leave the Stormers and will join Glasgow in the summer.

Warriors have also been linked with a move for Stormers prop Oli Kebble.