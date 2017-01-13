Glasgow name team to play Munster: Stuart Hogg returns

Stuart Hogg has been recalled to the Glasgow Warriors side to face Munster in the European Rugby Champions Cup at a sold-out Scotstoun on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Having been rested for last week’s victory over Cardiff Blues, Hogg returns to the side at full-back, replacing Peter Murchie who drops to the bench.

Murchie scored two tries in the win over Cardiff.

Fresh from signing a new deal with the club, Tommy Seymour starts on the right wing after his man-of-the-match performance against the Welsh side last Saturday, Lee Jones is named on the other wing.

Alex Dunbar and Mark Bennett continue their partnership in midfield, as do Ali Price and Finn Russell in the half-back positions.

In the front row, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson are recalled to the starting XV joining Gordon Reid.

Tim Swinson is another to have pledged his future to the club this week and he joins captain Jonny Gray in the middle of the pack.

Rob Harley starts at blind-side flanker, joining Ryan Wilson at open-side and Josh Strauss at Number 8 to complete the side.

On the bench there are potential European debuts for D’arcy Rae and Matt Fagerson in the forward pack.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: “We’ve built up some good momentum over the past few weeks, but Munster are also in a rich vein of form so we are going to have to deliver a big performance to get a win tomorrow night.

“They work hard as a team, whether it’s in the set-piece in defence or on kick-chase so the Scotstoun crowd will need to be even louder than they were last weekend to drive our players throughout the contest.”

Glasgow Warriors team

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Mark Bennett

12. Alex Dunbar

11. Lee Jones

10. Finn Russell

9. Ali Price

1. Gordon Reid

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Tim Swinson

5. Jonny Gray (captain)

6. Rob Harley

7. Ryan Wilson

8. Josh Strauss

Subs:

16. Pat MacArthur

17. Alex Allan

18. D’arcy Rae

19. Matt Fagerson

20. Chris Fusaro

21. Grayson Hart

22. Nick Grigg

23. Peter Murchie