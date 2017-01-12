Glasgow forward Brian Alainu’use has his ban cut on appeal

Glasgow Warriors forward Brian Alainu’use is free to play from next week after having his ban for foul play reduced.

The lock was cited for “charging” against Benetton Treviso in Italy on Hogmanay and initially suspended for three weeks.

The player appeared by video link at a disciplinary hearing in Cardiff last night. The Appeal Panel determined that it was an act of foul play worthy of a red card but it was at the lower end of the scale and reduced the ban to two weeks.

Having already served one week of his suspension the player will be free to play from Monday and will be available for Glasgow’s European Champions Cup match against Leicester on 21 January.