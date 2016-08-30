Glasgow 63 - 0 Canada A: Warriors go on rampage in Stirling

Glasgow Warriors completed their pre-season programme with a thumping 63-0 win over Canada A last night.

In front of a crowd of 1,719 at the home of Stirling County, Glasgow had the tourists under pressure from the off and ran in three unconverted tries in a one-sided first quarter. Fijian scrum-half Nemia Kenatale had an eventful start to his Glasgow Warriors career as he burrowed over for the first score but took a knock in the process and his night was brought to a premature end. George Horne, the brother of Scotland centre Peter, replaced the new signing.

Stand-off Hagen Schulte, who was one of a number of Glasgow Hawks given a run out with the big boys, slotted the conversion.

Centre Nick Grigg then finished off a slick move to drive over under the posts before hooker James Malcolm, allied to the trusty boot of Schulte, took the score out to 21-0, with a pushover score out on the right.

The Canadians appeared to have made it to half-time without further damage, but an interception by Junior Bulumakau sparked a sustained period of pressure in stoppage time which ended with a smart tap and go by Horne under the posts for the fourth try, Schulte converting.

With the Guinness Pro12 kicking off on Saturday with the Warriors facing champions Connacht in Galway, this was an opportunity for Glasgow coach Gregor Townsend to field a mixture of fringe, club and partnership players.

It was another of the Hawks players who struck first after the break when Matt Fagerson, the back-row forward who is the younger brother of Glasgow’s Test tighthead Zander, got over and Schulte once again slotted the extras.

Inevitably the bench was emptied after the break to give everyone a run and the game fragmented slightly but the procession continued as young front-rower Cammy Fenton was the next to dot down. With Schulte off, Horne took on the kicking duties but the result was the same.

Josh Henderson then ran one in at the left corner and Horne slotted from wide out, before adding two more conversions to a final try scored by himself following a penultimate score from centre Patrick Kelly.