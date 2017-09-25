Finn Russell linked with big-money move to Racing 92

Scotland stand-off Finn Russell could be on the verge of a big-money move to Racing 92, according to reports in the French media.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Glasgow Warriors is up at the end of the season and the respected Midi-Olympique newspaper claims that the Parisian club have made the player a lucrative offer.

29-times capped Russell, who had a brief cameo as injury cover during the summer’s Lions tour, is one of Scottish rugby’s star men and it would be a blow to the SRU if he were to move abroad.

Racing’s star-studded squad includes All Blacks legend Dan Carter, who is out of contract at the end of the season but believed to be weighing up the chance to stay for another year.

Russell delivered another display of his class on Friday with a fine showing the Glasgow’s impressive 37-10 dismantling of Munster in the Guinness Pro14 at Scotstoun.

