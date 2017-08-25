Dragons 23-40 Glasgow: Warriors win in Wales

Glasgow Warriors rounded off their preparations for the new Guinness Pro14 campaign with a convincing win in Wales.

Dave Rennie’s side ran in six tries in the pre-season friendly in Ebbw Vale.

The visitors started sluggishly and fell 10-0 behind but hit back with tries from Rory Hughes and Ruaridh Jackson, both converted by Adam Hastings, and led 14-13 at the break.

The Warriors turned the screw in the second period with tries from Nick Grigg, Scott Cummings, Sam Johnson and Paddy Kelly. Peter Horne converted three of them.

Rennie said: “It was a good second-half. I thought we were flat in the first, but I was really pleased with the increase in tempo in the second half.”