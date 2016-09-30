Dragons 17-26 Glasgow: Alex Allan leads Welshmen merry dance

PICTURE: FOTOSPORT

The Dragons had taken the lead in a quick two-try burst at the start of the second half when Allan showed a neat step and turn of pace to put his team back into a lead they never relinquished.

If rugby does not work out, maybe Strictly Come Dancing could provide an unlikely future, but the Scots were certainly grateful for his silky skills.

Having lost their last two, Glasgow were under a little pressure coming into this game against the perennial Pro12 strugglers.

Maybe that pressure told in the opening exchanges as both teams made far too many handling errors to establish any real foothold in the game.

In those circumstances the perfect reaction is to kick your penalties to open up a gap and that is just what Russell, pictured, did for his team as he put them 3-0 and 6-0 ahead.

They had been penalised for their first attempted lineout drive, not quite getting the timing of the new laws right, but they had no such problem with a second go from just inside the Newport 22.

The home side did not challenge the drive at first and Glasgow built up a head of steam which became unstoppable until hooker Corey Flynn went over for the try, converted by Russell.

Glasgow flanker Fraser Brown went to the sin bin for a tackle without arms, slightly unfortunately as he slipped into the collision, and home stand-off Nick MacLeod landed a 40-yard penalty to put his side on the scoreboard.

Russell replied to restore his side’s advantage and then spurned another penalty chance just before half-time to go for the try instead. Glasgow applied pressure but another handling mistake meant the chance went begging. The Dragons showed how it should be done immediately after the break, prop Sam Hobbs finishing off a period of pressure from close range after centre Jack Dixon made the biggest incision.

The centre then got a try for himself, put clear down the wing by a lovely pass from Hallam Amos after Russell was caught not clearing the ball in defence.

That was a good try, but Glasgow hit back with one which was even better.

Loosehead Alex Allan collected the ball in midfield but far from doing the normal prop thing and looking for contact, he executed an extravagant sidestep before showing a good turn of pace to score under the posts.

Glasgow’s defence held out until Russell sealed victory with another penalty late in the game.