Dave Rennie names PRO14 debutants in his Glasgow Warriors team

IT won’t just be Dave Rennie getting his first taste of Guinness Pro14 action when Glasgow face Connacht in Galway tomorrow after the coach handed two competitive debuts in his team.

Hooker George Turner and wing Lelia Masaga have both been named in the starting line-up, with South African prop Oli Kebble also in line to make his debut off the bench.

New captain Ryan Wilson will lead the team from No 8 and centre Alex Dunbar will make his 100th appearance for the club, forming a midfield pairing with Sam Johnson.

With star men Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out injured it is Ruaridh Jackson, in his second Warriors stint, and Peter Horne who take the No 15 and No 10 jerseys, with Ali Price getting the nod at scrum-half.

Scott Cummings and Tim Swinson start in the second row and there is a fourth appearance for young flanker Matt Smith.

Stand-off Adam Hastings will be looking to make his competitive debut off the bench and BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy players Adam Nicol and Matt Fagerson are also named amongst the replacements.

Warriors forward coach Jonathan Humphreys, said: “There are different people at Glasgow, there are different coaches at Connacht and with pre-season games you can’t really tell how they’re going to go.

“Ruaridh played really well against the Dragons. We were all really impressed with him. It’s great to have him back – he’s played over 100 times for the club and it’s as if he’s never been away.

“Reaching 100 caps will mean a lot to Alex Dunbar, he says it’s been a long time coming! It’s a special group, those 100 cap guys, so it’ll be a proud moment for him tomorrow night.”

Glasgow Warriors team to play Connacht in the Guinness PRO14 at the Sportsground in Galway, Saturday 2 September, live on BBC ALBA (kick-off 7.35pm)

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. Lelia Masaga

13. Alex Dunbar

12. Sam Johnson

11. Lee Jones

10. Peter Horne

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Tim Swinson

5. Scott Cummings

6. Ryan Wilson (c)

7. Matt Smith

8. Adam Ashe

SUBS

16: James Malcolm

17. Oli Kebble

18. Adam Nicol

19. Greg Peterson

20. Matt Fagerson

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Adam Hastings

23. Leonardo Sarto