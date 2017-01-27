Dates announced for Glasgow and Edinburgh European games

GLASGOW Warriors’ first ever quarter-final in the elite European Champions Cup, against reigning champions Saracens, will take place on Sunday 2 April in London, kick-off 1pm.

Gregor Townsend’s men booked their place in unchartered territory with a famous 43-0 win at Leicester Tigers last weekend to finish one of the three best runners-up behind Pool 1 winners Munster.

Edinburgh have also made progress in the second-tier Challenge Cup and their last-eight match against French high-fliers La Rochelle will take place on Friday 31 March with an 8pm kick-off. The capital pro team have recently moved to Myreside, beating Timisoara there in their final European pool match, but, as expected, the quarter-final will be held at BT Murrayfield to try and accommodate as big a crowd as possible.

The finals of both European competitions will be held at Murrayfield in May.

CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday 1 April

QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps, Aviva Stadium (15.15) BT Sport / beIN Sports

QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse, Thomond Park (17.45) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

Sunday 2 April

QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (13.00) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15) FR 2 / BT Sport / beIN Sports

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon will play the winner of QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors will play the winner of QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse

(Matches to be played on 22/23 April)

Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)

CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 31 March

QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle, BT Murrayfield (20.00) Sky Sports / FR 4 / beIN Sports

Saturday 1 April

QF 2: Bath Rugby v Brive, Recreation Ground (12.45) BT Sport / beIN Sports

QF 4: Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingsholm (20.05) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

Sunday 2 April

QF 1: Ospreys v Stade Francais Paris, venue TBC (17.45) BT Sport / beIN Sports

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: Ospreys v Stade Francais Paris will play the winner of QF 2: Bath Rugby v Brive

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Edinburgh Rugby v La Rochelle will play the winner of QF 4: Gloucester Rugby v Cardiff Blues

(Matches to be played on 21/22/23 April)

Challenge Cup final: Friday, 12 May; BT Murrayfield (20.00)