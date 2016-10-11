Competition: Win tickets to see Glasgow v Leicester

The Scotsman has teamed up with Glasgow Warriors sponsors McCrea Financial Services to offer one lucky reader a free pair of Main Stand tickets for this Friday’s opening European Champions Cup pool match against English giants Leicester Tigers at Scotstoun Stadium, kick-off 7:45pm.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

For a chance to win answer the following question:

Q: WHAT IS THE NAME OF LEICESTER TIGERS’ HOME STADIUM?

Answers should be submitted by email to sportts@scotsman.com with the subject title EURO RUGBY COMP by 10am tomorrow (Wednesday, 12 October 2016)

There is no purchase requirement. For Johnston Press’s full competitions terms and conditions go to www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: City eye Karamoko Dembele | Islam Feruz’s Celtic regret | Deila for Norway | Barton’s future

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY