Champions Cup draw: Glasgow face Saracens in last eight

Glasgow Warriors face a trip to Saracens in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals, avoiding tournament favourites Clermont and old foes Munster.

“I’m a big admirer of what Saracens have done on and off the field, how they built the club and how they have learned from close defeats and become stronger for it,” said Glasgow coach Gregor Townsend. “At Allianz Park, we will be playing on a 3G pitch as we do and that is something we will embrace.

“We just have to go down there and throw everything at them,” Townsend added. “We have to give it our best and we will see what happens.”

Munster welcome Toulouse and Wasps will travel to Leinster after their 41-27 win over Zebre in Italy yesterday. Top seeds Clermont Auvergne host RC Toulon.

In the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Edinburgh welcome La Rochelle, who are second in the Top 14 table and qualified for the last eight as one of the best three pool runners-up.

European Champions Cup quarter-final draw: Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon, Leinster v Wasps, Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Munster v Toulouse. Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: Bath v Brive, Gloucester v Cardiff, Edinburgh v La Rochelle, Ospreys v Stade Francais.

All ties will be played on 30/31 March and 1/2 April.