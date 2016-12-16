‘Biggest pack ever’ to face Glasgow Warriors

Gregor Townsend reckons Glasgow will face “the biggest set of forwards ever to be assembled” when they seek to complete the double over Racing 92 at Scotstoun tonight and keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup on track.

The Warriors coach has made just one change from the side that won 23-14 in Paris last weekend, with Josh Strauss coming into the back row for the injured Simone Favaro but the French champions have brought in a number of new faces, and moved ex-Glasgow star Leone Nakarawa from lock to No 8, as they strive to keep their European hopes alive.

“They’ve probably picked the biggest set of forwards ever to be assembled,” said Townsend. “I remember two years ago we played Toulouse, and we said the pack they put out, with huge back rows and a huge prop, you would never get that at international level. And if you look at their [Racing’s] pack now, they’ve gone for Ben Tameifuna, who could be one of the heaviest tightheads. Playing Leone, who’s 20 stone, at No 8, adds it up.

“They’ve gone for two huge second rows as well. Their loosehead, [Viliamu] Afatia, that came on and did really well last week is a big man.”