Scrums give Hawks the winning edge over Marr in thriller

If it produces scintillating rugby like this, instead of syphoning-off six clubs into a semi-professional league, the SRU should just install a 4G pitch at every BT Premiership club and let the guys get on with it.

Because Premiership newbies Marr and a reshaped Hawks produce high levels of entertainment in this opener to send a good crowd away happy.

Defensively well-organised, as you’d expect from a Craig Redpath-coached team, but also exhilarating going forward, Marr are not in the top-flight to make up the numbers, while, once this young, new-look Hawks XV gels, they will again be a force in the land.

Only at set scrums did Marr look out of place and the two penalty tries they conceded there upset Redpath, who said: “We’ve got lots to work on. Not getting at least a losing bonus was disappointing. But we created opportunities, took them on and the performance was encouraging for what lies ahead.”

Fin Gillies of Hawks was also encouraged by what he saw. “We will get better, and have to, before we go to Ayr on Saturday. We were inconsistent, which created difficulties, but we are a new team, still evolving.

“Our experienced forwards came good when it mattered, and we definitely leaned on them. It was a mixed bag but we won.”

For Hawks, Sam Yawayawa looks an exciting replacement for Kerr Gossman, George Horne showed his class, while the scrum was powerful and some of the other young newcomers impressed.

Marr’s Scott Bickerstaff showed he can be as potent a scoring threat in the Premiership as he was in National One. Only at scrum time was their pack out-played, while Colin Sturgeon will punish indiscretions from the tee. They will surprise a few of the lesser established Premiership sides this season.

For Hawks, the non-stop Steven Leckey, Kyle Rowe and Yawayawa got tries to add to the two penalty tries their pack power won them. Horne kicked three conversions and a penalty, while Ross Thomson also goaled a penalty.

Marr tight-head William Farquar scored the first Premiership try of the season, with former Hawk Ross Miller also touching down, and Scott Bickerstaff scored a cracker in the second half. Colin Sturgeon converted two of the three tries and added three penalty goals.

There were 41 points (24-17 to Hawks) scored in the first half, and 28 in the second – entertaining stuff, indeed.