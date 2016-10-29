Glasgow Hawks 50 - 24 Gala: George Horne is the main man

Hawks soared back to winning ways in this ten-try extravaganza. George Horne, with two tries, six conversions and a penalty goal, for half his side’s points, was Man of the Match.

Edinburgh professional Alex Northam impressed with two tries for Gala, plus an “assist” when he set up fellow pro Rory Scholes.

The second half was interrupted for some 15 minutes after Harry Borthwick sustained a serious head/neck injury.

Horne opened the scoring with his penalty goal, before Henderson’s first try and one from Matt Fagerson put Hawks 17-0 up.

Gregor Hunter’s penalty opened the Gala account before Horne’s first try and Northam’s opener, right on half-time, made it 24-10 to Hawks at the change-over.

In the second half, Henderson completed his hat-trick, the sequence interrupted by a try from Grant Stewart, before a wonderful solo try from Horne had the home side 50-10 ahead.

Gala, however, never gave up and Northam’s second try and the final Scholes effort completed the scoring in an entertaining game.