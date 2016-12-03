Glasgow Hawks 29 - 20 Stirling County: Hawks swoop to victory

Glasgow Hawks left it late before clinching a bonus-point win over County.

Both sides seemed to be trying to outdo the opposition when it came to making mistakes and losing possession, however.

Ross Jones intercepted a loose pass and sprinted 80 metres for County’s opening try, quickly cancelled out by his pack illegally halting a Hawks maul to concede a penalty try, converted by Josh Henderson.

Skipper Jonny Hope, who had converted the Jones try, then goaled a penalty to put the visitors 10-7 ahead at the break.

In the opening ten minutes of the second half, a Craig Pringle try, converted by Hope, who added a penalty goal, had County 20-7 ahead and looking good for victory.

However, Hawks maul worked again, Cammy Fenton touching down for an unconverted try, before Bobby Beattie raced clear for an interception try between the posts, converted by Henderson, to make it a one-point game.

Hawks finished the stronger and Henderson goaled another penalty, before adding the extras from a Stephen Findlay try.