Glasgow Hawks 17 - 37 Melrose: Rose continue to bloom

Melrose’s impressive start to the BT Premiership campaign continued with this bonus-point win over Glasgow Hawks.

Melrose played a more controlled game, made far fewer handling mistakes, and their greater precision carried the day.

Austin Lockington’s try put the visitors in front, Jason Baggot converting. George Horne cut the lead with a penalty, but two Baggott penalties sent the visitors ten points clear, before two George Taylor tries – in two minutes, either side of the break, both converted by Baggott – put clear water between the sides, before Baggott’s third penalty put the Borderers 30-3 up.

They then had to defend desperately as Hawks surged back, with Grant Stewart getting over on a driven maul, and Horne converting. Hawks kept up the pressure, Nick Beavon getting a yellow card as the home side pressed, then, when Murdo McAndrew interfered with the base of an advancing Hawks scrum, referee Ormiston awarded a penalty try, which Horne converted.

Back to full strength, Melrose attacked again and were rewarded in the final minute when Ross McCann sprinted clear for the bonus point try, converted with the last kick by Baggott.