Glasgow Hawks 13 - 22 Stirling County: Deserved away win

This always had the makings of an intriguing and unpredictable encounter, and so it turned out. Both these sides have been involved in high-scoring matches so far this season, so there was always the prospect of an entertaining game on the cards.

However, they contrived to serve up a fairly cagey first half in which the visitors were probably the better side but for which the honours were shared.

Jonny Hope edged Stirling in front with the boot early on, but Ross Thomson levelled soon after. County resumed the lead when Gary Holborn forced his way over, Hope was on target with the extras but Hawks again struck back on the verge of half-time when Kyle Rowe crossed, Thomson converting.

Stirling took the lead again soon after the restart when Niko Matawalu capitalised on a simple interception to scamper in for a score which Hope goalled.

Hawks had plenty of pressure but lacked a cutting edge and only closed the gap when Thomson chipped a kick over. Stirling, however, stretched their advantage when Harry Henderson finished a forwards drive and County got a deserved win.