Glasgow Hawks 48 - 20 Watsonians: Kerr Gossman makes mark

Watsonians suffered their first loss of the season – although since the home team had the use of three full-time Glasgow professionals perhaps the ease with which Hawks won this tie wasn’t entirely surprising. The match also boasted the solo try of the season, already, courtesy of Kerr Gossman.

Hawks’ halfbacks ran this show. Number nine Paddy Boyer ensured a high tempo throughout with a series of quick tap and go penalties that seemed to surprise his own support as much as the visitors’ defence.

But George Horne was the stand-out player on the pitch, switching from ten to nine late in the game and looking equally comfortable in either position. He scored a try, earned an assist for another and notched 15 points with the boot in what was a highly satisfying 80 minutes.

Hawks’ skipper Tommy Spinks carried tirelessly but you have to question some of his decision making after Hawks opted to ignore at least four penalty kicks at goal in favour of attacking lineouts/scums when the gamble rarely, if ever, paid off.

The home side spent almost the entire first half inside the Watsonians half, helped by yellow cards to the visitors’ Shawn Ruwers and Scott McLeod. Their lead at the break was a paltry five points but the home team cut loose with six tries after the break to run away with this one.

Horne notched an early penalty that nosed his team in front before the little halfback grabbed the opening try of the match seven minutes before the break. Gossman collected his cross-field kick before feeding full-back Peter Murchie who sent the hard working Horne over in the corner.

A penalty by Joe Helps got Watsonians on the board just before the break but immediately after the restart the match was illuminated by a brilliant solo try from Gossman that must have attracted the attention of several watching Glasgow Warriors.

The right winger was standing as first receiver just outside his own 22, he stepped the first defender and then weaved his way, one way then the other, fully 70 yards to the Watsonians try line without an opposition hand laid upon him. It was spectacular stuff.

Junior Bulumakau extended Hawks’ lead with the first of his hat trick of tries thanks to Horne who made the original line break before putting in a delicate little grubber behind the Watsonians’ defence and his winger beat the ball to the dead ball line.

Watsonians struck back with winger Peter Bertram touching down in the right hand corner and then hooker Neil Cochrane scored from a clever line-out ploy but in between times Hawks’ bonus point try scotched any hopes of a fight back.

Hooker Grant Stewart’s showed up well all match and his pace gave Gossman an easy second score. Horne kicked both conversions expertly, one from each touchline.

There was still time for a late avalanche of tries.

Bulumakau got his second racing on to a long-range punt from Jack Steele and his third when Watsonians turned the ball over near their line and replacement Scott Rogers put the winger away. Centre Robert Beattie rounded things off from an interception.

In between times Watsonians’ Angus Duckett got one back for the visitors but it was never enough to put the outcome in any doubt.