Gala 28 - 38 Ayr: Visitors beat the fog

Ayr maintained their Premiership challenge with a win at Netherdale, overcoming a stuffy Gala side and dense fog to collect the try bonus before the interval and notch six tries.

David Armstrong raced clear for the opening try, and Ayr stretched their lead with a penalty try following a powerful forwards’ drive, Frazier Climo converting.

Ross Curle raced in for a third score as Gala battled bravely for possession.

It was no surprise when a further charge by the pack produced a try for George Hunter, Climo adding the extras.

Matt Carryer gave Gala a lifeline with a try converted by Gregor Hunter.

Turning round 7-24 down, Gala hopes appeared to be sunk on the restart when Stafford McDowall was first to a loose ball to score and Climo converted.

Gala pressed hard, and earned a penalty try which Gregor Hunter converted.

He then converted two late tries as Craig Robertson and Alex Northam scored – earning the try bonus – but hopes of a losing bonus point evaporated with Ayr’s final score from Rob McAlpine.