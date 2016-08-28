Gala 27 - 43 Glasgow Hawks: Maroons are overrun

Glasgow Hawks made a blistering start to their BT Premiership campaign with a sumptuous win over a Gala side still reeling from the loss of four top players to Watsonians this season.

On a lush playing surface, Hawks racked up a first-half haul of five tries to establish a 38-8 lead at the interval, aided by a mistake-riddled performance from Gala.

There was consolation for the Netherdale outfit after taking the honours in the second period and obtaining a four-try bonus point.

Matt Fagerson and Kerr Gossman each bagged a brace of first half tries, Hawks’ other first-half score coming from Erland Oag. All of Hawks’ first-half touchdowns were converted by George Horne, who also kicked a penalty goal.

In the second half, Hawks could manage only one more score, a try by Horne. For Gala, Steve Cairns scored his side’s only first half try but second-half efforts by wing Craig Robertson (2) and hooker Dean Brooker gave Gala a bonus point, Gregor Hunter kicking two conversions and a penalty goal.