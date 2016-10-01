Gala 25 - 15 Watsonians: Hunter on target

Gala produced their best performance of the season so far in defeating Watsonians with a display of exciting back play despite limited possession from the set scrums.

Throughout the match Gala were under constant pressure from the Watsonians eight.

Gala led 11-3 at half time from two Gregor Hunter penalty goals and a slickly worked try by centre Paul Hendry, Watsonians’ points coming from a penalty goal by former Melrose man Joe Helps.

Then, after Chris Keen had been sent to the bin for a scrum offence, former Gala back row Euan Dods claimed the first of his side’s two pushover tries. Helpfully for Gala, Helps failed with the conversion attempt. At the other end Hunter goaled twice after replacement Angus Duckett was yellow-carded and again when Dods was offside.

Dods then touched down from another big scrum, this time Helps converting but in a thrilling finish Gala effectively put the game to bed a try by Ross Coombe before denying Watsonians a bonus point through a Hunter try.