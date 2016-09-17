Gala 27 - 43 Melrose: Rose run in six tries

It took until the second half for Melrose to douse a fighting Gala side, Melrose scoring six tries with Jason Baggot converting five and kicking a penalty.

The Melrose forwards dominated and it was no surprise when Russell Anderson was driven over and Baggot converted.

Gala fought back for Gregor Hunter to land a penalty in 14 minutes but Melrose were soon back in control, and Austin Lockington broke clear for Baggot to convert. Baggot then landed a penalty for a 17-6 half-time lead.

Melrose repelled an early second-half Gala challenge and scored quickly at the other end through Iain Moody, Baggot converting before Baggot added the bonus-point try and Moody scored his second, Baggot again converting.

Ross Coombe and Chris Weir then scored for Gala, Hunter converting both, before Ross McCann wrapped it up, Baggot converting, although Rory Scholes scored and convertedfor Gala.