Five biggest Scottish snubs from the Lions squad

The five Scottish stars who can count themselves unlucky not to have made the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

JONNY GRAY

The Glasgow lock and co-captain has been an impressively consistent performer over the past couple of years but, in a highly competitive position, has fallen short. At 23, you would hope his time will come.

SEAN MAITLAND

The Saracens wing toured Australia with the Lions four years ago and has experience of playing in New Zealand as a youngster. However, in the end, his old Glasgow mate Tommy Seymour has been preferred.

FINN RUSSELL

Scotland’s most talented stand-off for a decade and a half, the Glasgow Warrior has swagger and flair. He can be erratic too, though, and an error-strewn performance against England at Twickenham was costly.

RICHIE GRAY

The elder Gray brother toured Australia in 2013 but Warren Gatland has said he felt the lock didn’t push himself forward on that tour and misses out this time.

HAMISH WATSON

The Edinburgh flanker has taken a grip on the Scotland No 7 jersey with a string of stand-out performances in the autumn and Six Nations. He was considered an outside bet for a wildcard pick but has missed out in what is another fiercely competitive position.