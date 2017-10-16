Ex-Edinburgh coach Alan Solomons joins Worcester Warriors

Former Edinburgh Rugby coach Alan Solomons has joined Aviva Premiership side Worcester Warriors on a short-term deal.

Solomons, who left Edinburgh in September 2016 after a three-year spell in the capital, has been tasked with assisting Warriors’ Director of Rugby Gary Gold.

Welcoming Solomons to Sixfields, Gold said: “We are delighted to welcome Alan to the club as he is someone who possesses huge experience after two decades at the top of the game.

“He will become an important member of the backroom set-up and the knowledge he will pass on to players will be invaluable as we look to get positive results on the pitch.”

The South African native has had spells in his homeland with Southern Kings and Eastern Province Kings, where he held both coaching and Director of Rugby roles over two periods at both clubs.

He has also coached Ulster, Barbarians and Northampton Saints during his twenty years in rugby.

While at Edinburgh he led them to their first 1872 Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors in six years during the 2014/15 season, as well as reaching the European Rugby Challenge Cup final the same season - the first Scottish rugby side to contest a European final.

He will link up again with former Edinburgh pair Tom Heathcote and David Denton during his stint at Worcester.