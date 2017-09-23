Edinburgh Uni Women 53 - 5 St Andrews Uni Women: Run goes on

Edinburgh University continued their unbeaten run in the women’s Varsity contest with a thumping 53-5 win over St Andrews.

The match at Murrayfield – which took place before the men’s contest – was as good as over in the opening ten minutes as Edinburgh ran in three quick tries without reply.

Katie Dougan then touched down on 20 minutes to stretch the lead and, when the half-time whistle sounded, Edinburgh turned round with a comfortable 24-0 advantage.

St Andrews battled to try and make some inroads after the interval but there was no way back after Amy Walters darted over the whitewash and Rachel Law converted.

Centre Elizabeth Musgrove made Edinburgh’s victory even more handsome when she sprinted down the wing for two quick-fire tries.

St Andrews’ band of supporters were finally given something to cheer before full-time, though, when Lanita Gutieva touched down after a period of sustained pressure.

The late try came as something of a relief for Saints – last year they lost the Varsity match 97-0.