Edinburgh team: John Hardie returns for Munster clash

John Hardie will make his first appearance in three months for Edinburgh Rugby after he was named in the starting XV for tomorrow night’s match against Munster.

Hardie injured his ankle playing for Scotland against Australia in November and underwent surgery to fix the problem. His selection is one of six changes for the Guinness Pro12 clash with the Irish side, with Jack Cosgrove, Murray McCallum, Sean Kennedy, Jason Tovey and Phil Burleigh restored to the team.

Acting head coach Duncan Hodge said: “We’re looking forward to heading back to a packed house at Myreside on our return to league duties.

“Munster are an outfit heading to Edinburgh on fine form and with a chance of going top of the table, but we’ve also hit a fine vein of form in recent times which gives us a lot of confidence going into the game.

“We’ve got a good blend of youth and experience throughout the squad – with a lot of settled looking combinations – and a team who will want to play an up-tempo and attacking brand of rugby.”

Edinburgh team to face Munster tomorrow night at Myreside, kick-off 7.35pm: Blair Kinghorn; Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Phil Burleigh, Tom Brown; Jason Tovey, Sean Kennedy; Jack Cosgrove, Neil Cochrane (c), Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie, Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury, John Hardie, Cornell du Preez. Replacements: Stuart McInally, Derrick Appiah, Nick Beavon, Lewis Carmichael, Viliame Mata, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Michael Allen, Rory Scholes.