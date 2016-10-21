Edinburgh sign Argentine tighthead Felipe Arregui

Edinburgh have announced the signing of Argentine tighthead Felipe Arregui until the end of January.

The 22-year-old makes the move from Super Rugby side Jaguares and helps ease Edinburgh’s woes at the specialist position.

He said: “I’m very happy and excited to be joining Edinburgh Rugby and I come with the intention of giving my all for the team.

“Everyone has welcomed me to the club and I love the city.

“I really like the way the squad and coaches work to improve each day, with a view to growing the team and the club. All the groups work well together to achieve the same goal.”

Acting Head Coach, Duncan Hodge, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Felipe into the squad.

“At only 22-years old, he has an impressive CV for a prop and we’re excited to see what he can offer in an Edinburgh Rugby shirt.

“He’s shown a real enthusiasm and energy in training which we’re sure will transfer on to the park.”

Arregui is an Argentine international after making his debut earlier this year against South Africa.

