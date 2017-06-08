Edinburgh sent to Siberia in European Challenge Cup

Edinburgh Rugby face a trip to Siberia in next season’s European Challenge Cup.

The draw in Switzerland has paired them with Russian side Krasny Yar in Pool 4.

The other two teams in the group are last season’s winners Stade Francais and London Irish.

Stade, the highest ranked team in the group, defeated Gloucester 25-17 in the final at BT Murrayfield last month.

Edinburgh reached the quarter-finals last season where they lost at home to La Rochelle.

London Irish have won promotion back to this season’s Aviva Premiership after defeating Yorkshire Carnegie in the play-off final.

Edinburgh will have new coach Richard Cockerill at the helm next season.