Edinburgh’s Hugh Fraser steps back from rugby to focus on studies

Edinburgh Rugby scrum-half Hugh Fraser has announced that he is taking a step back from rugby in order to devote more time to his studies.

The Scotland Under-20 cap became the youngest ever player to be centrally contract to Scottish Rugby at the age of just 15.

Born in London to Scottish parents, Fraser, now 21, came through the ranks of Teddington, Esher and London Irish before joining the BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy in 2014.

He made numerous appearances at Under-16, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels, and was a regular starter for Scotland Under-20s during the 2016 season.

Fraser was voted the scrum-half of the tournament following his performances for Scotland in the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2016.

An integral part of the Heriots squad that won the BT Premiership and Cup double during the 2015/16 season, Fraser signed a full-time professional deal with Edinburgh Rugby in May 2017, alongside Tom Galbraith and Callum Hunter-Hill.

However, he said he had decided to take a step back from professional rugby in order to focus on a career in commercial property.

Speaking to edinburghrugby.org, Fraser said: “I am really grateful to Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby for supporting my education during training, and for their recognition of how important it is for young players in today’s professional game.”