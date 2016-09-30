Edinburgh’s Fraser McKenzie given two-week ban

EDINBURGH lock Fraser McKenzie escaped a lengthy ban after Pro12 disciplinary chiefs cleared him of deliberate foul play.

But the lineout specialist was sidelined for two weeks as his ruck charge that injured a Munster rival was deemed “reckless.”

The incident happened during the Gunners’ 28-14 defeat in Limerick last weekend.

Home star Jack O’Donoghue was stretchered off with head damage, the hearing in Cardiff was told.

The all-Welsh panel, chaired by Roger Morris, ruled the actions of McKenzie had not been intentional, however they found him guilty of entering the breakdown illegally and imposed the minimum penalty.

McKenzie will be back in action in time for Edinburgh’s European Challenge Cup opener against Timisoara Saracens in Romania on October 15.

