Edinburgh Rugby’s Lewis Carmichael added to Scotland tour

Edinburgh Rugby’s Lewis Carmichael has been called up to train with the Scotland squad on the national team’s summer tour of Singapore, Australia and Fiji.

The 22-year-old joined lock has joined up with the squad from Australian side Western Force where he’s been on a short-term loan as part of a development agreement that began in March.

Gregor Townsend, Scotland head coach, said: “We’ve watched Lewis closely over the last few weeks and it’s been great to see how quickly he’s settled in to Super Rugby level. He’s been getting better and better with each game.

“This is a great opportunity for him given that it’s a relatively easy journey from Perth, Australia, to join the squad. It’s also an chance for us, as coaches, to get him up to speed with the group ahead of our test week in Sydney.”

Carmichael met up with his team-mates on Thursday ahead of the opening summer test match against Italy at the National Stadium on Saturday, which kicks of at 1pm BST.

The former North Berwick High School pupil has added experience of the southern-hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition to his CV which includes Guinness PRO12 and European Challenge Cup games played in his debut season for Edinburgh.

He represented the capital at under-17 and udner-18 level, earning a call-up to Scotland’s under-18 squad. He made the step up to the under-20 side in 2015, while he tasted success in the BT Premiership with Melrose in 2014