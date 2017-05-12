Edinburgh Rugby legend Roddy Grant added to coaching staff

Edinburgh Rugby legend Roddy Grant will play a key role within the team after being confirmed as Richard Cockerill’s final appointment to the club’s coaching staff.

Grant, who made well over 100 appearances for Edinburgh, takes in the role as assistant forwards coach, having been promoted from his position within the BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy.

The former back-row, who was born in Botswana, will learn under and aid head coach Cockerill, alongside attack coach Duncan Hodge and Calum MacRae, who is in charge of defence.

Richard Cockerill told Edinburgh Rugby’s official website: “Following encouraging discussions with all involved, we’re excited to confirm the coaching and management set-up for the season ahead.

“Roddy, Duncan and Calum all have a great affinity with Edinburgh and our supporters, which will prove instrumental in developing a strong culture for the club going forward.”

Moving on is forwards coach Stevie Scott after several years’ service. Scott, who played 99 times for Edinburgh, had been an integral part of the backroom staff, helping develop promising talent.

Jonny Petrie, managing director said: “Stevie has been a great servant to Edinburgh over his significant playing and coaching career. He leaves with our very best wishes and sincere thanks for all that he has done for this club.”