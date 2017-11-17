Edinburgh Rugby confirm signing of John Barclay on 2-year deal

EDINBURGH have confirmed the signing of Scotland captain John Barclay on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old former Glasgow player will return to Scotland after spending five years in Wales, skippering the Scarlets to the Guinness Pro12 title last season.

Scotland skipper John Barclay has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Myreside. Picture: SNS Group

The flanker will captain his country and win his 65th cap at BT Murrayfield tomorrow evening when Scotland take on New Zealand in the second autumn Test.

The move has been rumoured for the past couple of weeks but was confirmed by Edinburgh this morning and it means Barclay will now be based in Scotland through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Barclay said: “I spoke with Richard Cockerill and he outlined his vision for the future.

“Edinburgh as a club, and as a city, has a huge amount of potential and I can see what they are trying to do, so I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“Scotland is home, so it’ll be great to come back and play at one of my home clubs.”

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill added: “We’re delighted that a player of John’s calibre has chosen to join Edinburgh.

“He’s a terrific player, with a proven track record and his leadership values will only add to the strong culture we’re building at this club. John is committed to taking Edinburgh forward and his ambition to create a winning environment will benefit our squad immensely.”

A product of Dollar Academy and former recipient of the prestigious Macphail Scholarship, Barclay spent two years in the international wilderness before returning to the fold in 2015.

He took on the captaincy when Greig Laidlaw was injured during this year’s Six Nations and continued in the summer tour as the scrum-half was with the Lions. Another injury for Laidlaw has seen Barclay carry on the captaincy for these autumn Tests which got under way with a 44-38 win over Samoa last weekend.

