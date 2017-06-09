Edinburgh Rugby complete signing of Robbie Fruean on two-year deal

Edinburgh Rugby have completed the signing of centre Robbie Fruean on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old, a former World Rugby under-19 Player of the Year joins from English Premiership side Bath, having been signed by Edinburgh great Todd Blackadder. A move which was reported by The Scotsman last month.

The centre has substantial experience in state rugby and Super Rugby in his native New Zealand. He appeared for the Hurricanes and Chiefs in Super Rugby but his most successful spell was with Crusaders over two stints, scoring 70 points with 14 tries.

He said: “The vision Edinburgh and the new coaching staff have for the club’s future success is something I’m really excited about and I am hoping I can add value to the team on and off the field.

“Having been to the city, it is a beautiful place and my family and I are really looking forward to calling Edinburgh our new home”

Comfortable wearing both the 12 and 13 jersey, he moved to Bath after a two-year spell at Hawke’s Bay where he amassed nine tries.

Prior to Hawke’s Bay he was a mainstay in the Canterbury’s domestic campaigns between 2010 and 2013, finishing his first season as the competition’s joint top try-scorer in 2010 and was named ITM Cup Player of the Year two years later.

Canterbury won the ITM Cup each season Fruean was involved with his contribution of 20 tries proving highly influential to his side’s success.

Richard Cockerill, head coach, said: “Robbie joins the club with a huge amount of experience. He’s renowned for his power and is a big attacking threat.

“During his time in Super Rugby, he has played alongside some of the game’s modern greats and we look forward to him bringing that knowledge to the club both on and off the field.”