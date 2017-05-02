Edinburgh Rugby ask supporters about future at Myreside

Edinburgh Rugby have begun the consultation process to determine whether they continue to play their home games at Myreside next season.

Season ticket holders have received a Myreside Supporter Survey which gives them an opportunity to give their verdict on the six-game trial that took place from January until last Friday’s final home game of the season against the Dragons.

Fans will be asked to rate a range of aspects of the experience at Myreside, where Edinburgh moved halfway through the season in a bid to create more of an atmosphere and sense of occasion than could be achieved at BT Murrayfield with crowds that have generally been around the 3-5,500 mark.

It is the first stage of a review process that will also canvas opinion from local residents, the players and George Watson’s College, who own the ground.

As intended, the temporary stands have been taken down following the last game of the trial but Edinburgh Rugby have planning permission for the whole of 2017 and can smoothly return for the start of next term if feedback is positive and look to extend the partnership.

Edinburgh won two and lost four of their matches at Myreside.