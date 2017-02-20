Edinburgh Rugby appoint Richard Cockerill as new head coach

Richard Cockerill will be Edinburgh Rugby’s new head coach next season, the BT Murrayfield outfit have announced.

The three-times English Premiership winner will join at the end of the season, with acting head coach Duncan Hodge continuing in his role before returning to his backs coach position thereafter.

Cockerill, who won 27 caps for England at hooker, gained coaching success at Leicester Tigers with three titles, but was sacked on January 2 before moving to Toulon four days later as an assistant. He has signed a two-year deal with Edinburgh.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson said: “I am very pleased to have secured Richard’s services given how highly sought after he was from leading clubs across Europe.

“As a highly experienced, winning coach we targeted him and worked hard to ensure his talents could be secured for the benefit of Edinburgh Rugby.

“I believe his appointment clearly demonstrates our commitment to developing and maintaining success at our professional clubs in Scotland.

“The fact he has chosen Edinburgh Rugby as the next step in his career says everything about the shared vision we have for the club and his role in it.

“I’d like to thank Duncan Hodge for all his hard work with the club so far and look forward to him continuing to contribute to Edinburgh Rugby.”

Cockerill said: “I am very much looking forward to a new challenge and the opportunity at Edinburgh Rugby ticked all the boxes.

“It’s a real rugby city, and the club has a lot of potential to grow on, and off, the pitch.

“The conversations I had with Mark Dodson and Scott Johnson were instrumental in understanding what the vision for Edinburgh Rugby is and it is a project I’m excited to be a part of.

“I’m also relishing the chance of coaching in the Guinness PRO12, which is a new league for me, and working with a clearly talented group of players.”

Cockerill will retain Stevie Scott and Pete Wilkins as assistant coaches.