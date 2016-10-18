Dan Carter dope claim thrown out by French Rugby Federation

All Blacks legend Dan Carter has been cleared of anti-doping breaches by the French Rugby Federation (FFR).

Carter, along with Racing 92 team-mates Joe Rokocoko and Juan Imhoff, was absolved of any wrongdoing after a report had claimed traces of steroids showed up in drugs tests taken by the trio after last season’s Top 14 final.

French sports newspaper L’Equipe had reported “traces of corticosteroids” – which are used to help reduce inflammation – were found in the urine samples given by the Racing players to the French anti-doping agency.

Carter, Rokocoko and Imhoff maintained their innocence throughout and a statement released by Racing read: “The medical commission of the FFR has duly dispelled any doubts over-shadowing the medical practices of the club.

“As we have always stated, neither the players nor their doctor committed the slightest violation of the rules or the slightest ethical breach.”

Carter used his Instagram account to express his relief at the judgement.

“I just received the ruling from the FFR. No surprises that the FFR’s ruling was that I’d done nothing wrong,” he said.

“I hold my integrity and the game of rugby’s integrity in the highest regard.”