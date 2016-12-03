Ratu Tagive and Ryan Grant in Currie team to play Melrose

The BT Premiership resumes after a mid-season break today with leaders Melrose at Malleny Park to take on Currie.

Rob Chrystie’s Borders side has a settled look to it with Edinburgh Rugby tighthead prop Nick Beavon released to start.

Winger Sam Pecqueur, who has missed most of the campaign through injury, returns to the bench.

Glasgow Warriors’ new signing Ratu Tagive is on the wing for Currie. Up front, Scotland cap Ryan Grant continues his return from long-term injury with an outing at prop.

Ayr go into this block of matches one point behind Melrose and the second placed side travel to Gala.

Scotland cap Pat MacArthur has been released by the Warriors to Ayr and plays a match for his hometown club for the first time in six years.

Gala are in eighth place, just four points above bottom spot, and the Hunter brothers, Gregor and Fraser, will play together in the top flight for the first time.

Third-placed Glasgow Hawks are at home to Stirling County. Former Scotland age-grade hooker Cammy Fenton has returned to the BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy after a stint at London Scottish and he makes his Hawks debut at hooker.

Ross Miller, the ex-Scotland Sevens man, is back from Australia and lines up at No 6 with teenage talent Matt Fagerson at seven.

County have Adam Sinclair back from suspension to start in the second-row.

Fourth-placed Heriot’s are at Hawick. The visitors have named a strong looking line-up with Cornell Du Preez, who recently trained with Scotland, at No 8. Key man Rory Hutton returns at stand-off for Hawick.

Tenth plays seventh at Meggetland with Boroughmuir hosting Watsonians.

With co-captain Andy Rose having left Muir to move to America, Matt Walker keeps the number seven jersey.

Sonians winger Scott McKean is back from an injury.