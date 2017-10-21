Marr 12 - 24 Currie: Chieftains win but slip to third

Currie secured victory in an arm-wrestle in the Fullarton Park mud, but, with Ayr securing a bonus-point win at Hawick, the Malleny Park men dropped to third in the BT Premiership table.

After a fairly even opening period, the visitors took the lead when the referee awarded a penalty try, for Marr illegally halting an advancing Currie maul – with Marr flanker Mackenzie Pearce seeing yellow. However, the home side survived the ten minutes of short-handed play and replied in kind to restore parity at the break; when their own maul worked well off a penalty line-out for a Will Farquhar try, converted by Craig Kolarik.

Currie restored their lead early in the second half, when Ben Robbins finished-off a great break by Tom Gordon, and Jamie Forbes converted. However, back came Marr and, again their maul off a penalty line-out prove effective – former Currie and Ayr prop Fraser Watt, on his debut, touching down for an unconverted try.

Two can play at that, however, and from another maul off a penalty line-out, hooker Callum Mackintosh touched down, Forbes converted and Currie had a handy nine-point lead.

Play was tight, with both sides having periods of pressure, but Currie made the game safe when Forbes goaled a penalty for a Marr offside.