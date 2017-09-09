Currie 45 - 22 Watsonians: Forbes puts the boot in

Currie Chieftains turned on the style with a six-try success over a Watsonians side that was still in the game with 20 minutes to play but succumbed to a late flurry of points from an impressive home side.

“I am pretty happy. A big part of the way we need to play is with real tempo – we managed that at times,” said Chieftains coach Ben Cairns.

Understandably, his counterpart Steve Lawrie was less satisfied, saying: “We did some really fantastic things but we need to do it more and it’s going to take time.”

Chieftains opened the scoring with seven minutes gone when a sniping run took Charlie Shiel to within a metre of the line where he offloaded to Ben Robbins to complete the job. Jamie Forbes added the extras. The visitors struck back when DJ Innes capped a breakout by former Edinburgh professional Michael Allen when he touched down in the corner. Andrew Chalmers hammered over the conversion to square matters.

Chieftains skipper Robbie Nelson made a powerful break from deep and sparked a slick handling move that saw Forbes feed Glen Faulds who raced in for try number two.

Forbes converted and did so again with half an hour played when Nelson again blasted his way through the Watsonians defence before setting Rhys Davies free to score.

Watsonians battled back with a try just before the break – Michael Fedo applying the final touch after a catch and drive at a close-range lineout.

Chalmers was just off target with the conversion attempt but he was on the mark with his next effort, a long-range penalty ten minutes after the restart.

The Chieftains’ response came in the form of the bonus point try. A penalty was despatched into touch and, although a Watsonians hand got the ball at the lineout, the deflection fell perfectly for Thomas Gordon who crossed the whitewash, leaving Forbes a straightforward conversion.

Watsonians battled back and capped a spell of pressure with a try by Allen, converted by Chalmers. But the hosts clicked up one more gear and produced an impressive effort over the final 15 minutes.

Forbes kicked a penalty and completed an immaculate day with the boot when he added the extra points after each of his side’s two additional tries.

The first of those was a fine opportunist effort by Harvey Elms who pounced on a loose ball and kicked ahead before winning the race to the line.

And Robbins completed a satisfying afternoon for the home team when he sliced through the tiring opposition defence for the hosts’ sixth try.