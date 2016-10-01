Currie 38 - 15 Heriot’s: Double bonus for Currie

Currie bounced back from a series of disappointing results to post a stylish win over defending champions Heriot’s and move away from the foot of the table.

The visitors dominated the opening ten minutes but failed to score and that ultimately proved costly.

Having survived that, Currie struck with a try from Robbie Nelson, converted by Jamie Forbes. Alex Hagart and Forbes then traded penalties before Lee Jones sprinted over for Currie’s second try.

Heriot’s clawed back seven points with a penalty try converted by Hagart, but Forbes booted another penalty to hand Currie an 18-10 interval lead.

Richard Snedden raced in from half way for an impressive solo try and Forbes converted before adding another penalty that appeared to have made the game safe entering the final quarter.

Heriot’s claimed a try when Martin Bouab trundled over but Forbes landed another penalty and, with the clock ticking, the hosts clinched the four-try bonus when Jones raced down the flank for his second try, Forbes again adding the extras.